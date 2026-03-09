Kep1er will put out a new album on March 31, but Seo Youngeun will be nowhere to be found, Klep Entertainment said Monday.

The group is set to release “Crack Code,” returning about seven months since seventh EP “Bubble Gum.”

The upcoming set will feature the six remaining bandmates after Seo decided to leave the team. She had been on a break since July 2025 due to health reasons. Last week she made her departure official.

“The time I spent with Kep1er and Kep1ian was like a treasure, which I would not trade for anything,” she wrote on social media. Seo is preparing to write a new chapter as herself, she added, hinting at a solo career. Kep1ian is the name of the group’s official fandom.

Kep1er debuted in 2022 through K-pop competition “Girls Planet 999,” comprising the nine finalists. The project group reorganized into seven-member act in 2024.