"Hoppers"

(US)

Opened March 4

Animation/Comedy

Directed by Daniel Chong

An animal lover (Piper Curda) transfers her consciousness into a robotic beaver to save a wildlife glade from demolition, only to stumble into a fully functioning animal civilization.

"The Bride!"

(US)

Opened March 4

Romance/Fantasy

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Set in 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein's monster (Christian Bale) enlists a scientist (Annette Bening) to bring a murdered woman (Jessie Buckley) back to life as his companion.

"Hamnet"

(US/UK)

Opened Feb. 25

History/Drama

Directed by Chloe Zhao

William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Anne Hathaway (Jessie Buckley) grapple with the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet.

"The King's Warden"

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 4

History/Drama

Directed by Jang Hang-jun

A savvy village chief (Yoo Hae-jin) looks after the deposed boy-king Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) after the young monarch is exiled to his remote town, and the two form an unlikely bond as threats from the capital close in.