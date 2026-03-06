"Hoppers"
(US)
Opened March 4
Animation/Comedy
Directed by Daniel Chong
An animal lover (Piper Curda) transfers her consciousness into a robotic beaver to save a wildlife glade from demolition, only to stumble into a fully functioning animal civilization.
"The Bride!"
(US)
Opened March 4
Romance/Fantasy
Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal
Set in 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein's monster (Christian Bale) enlists a scientist (Annette Bening) to bring a murdered woman (Jessie Buckley) back to life as his companion.
"Hamnet"
(US/UK)
Opened Feb. 25
History/Drama
Directed by Chloe Zhao
William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Anne Hathaway (Jessie Buckley) grapple with the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet.
"The King's Warden"
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 4
History/Drama
Directed by Jang Hang-jun
A savvy village chief (Yoo Hae-jin) looks after the deposed boy-king Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) after the young monarch is exiled to his remote town, and the two form an unlikely bond as threats from the capital close in.
