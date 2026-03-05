Kim Gil-li, a two-time short track speedskating gold medalist at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, has participated in a fashion shoot with luxury brand Chanel.

On Wednesday, Kim posted three photos from the set she worked on with the French luxury brand to her social media, along with a brief message.

“At first it felt a bit unfamiliar, but discovering a new side of myself was also a fun experience,” Kim wrote. “Participating in ‘CC League by Chanel Beauty’ with Chanel gave me time to think more about myself, not just as an athlete.”

She added, “I will continue to take on new challenges while staying true to myself,” hinting at more active endeavors ahead.

In the released photos, Kim displayed a sophisticated and elegant aura that contrasted with the strong, intense image she usually shows on the ice.

In one black-and-white photo, Kim wears a black sleeveless high-neck top and gazes straight ahea , exuding a presence comparable to that of a professional model.

Kim made her Olympic debut at the Milan Cortina Winter Games last month. She captured gold in the women’s 1,500 meters and the 3,000-meter relay, while also claiming bronze in the 1,000 meters.

Her bold inside pass in the relay final, which turned the race around, was widely considered one of the highlights of the competition.

Based on her performance, Kim was named the most valuable athlete of the Milan Olympics by a wide margin, with over 80 percent of the vote. She surpassed other standout Korean athletes, including snowboard women’s halfpipe champion Choi Ga-on of Sehwa High School, who won Korea’s first Olympic gold medal in a snow event.

