Gurye Sansuyu Festival

The Gurye Sansuyu Festival takes place from March 14 to 22 in Gurye-gun, South Jeolla Province, celebrating the bloom of sansuyu, or cornelian cherry blossoms, which blanket the area in vivid yellow. Gurye is home to the nation’s largest sansuyu colonies, drawing visitors for scenic flower walks and countryside views.

Included are an opening concert, traditional ritual praying for a good harvest, sansuyu fruit-peeling contest, rice cake pounding and children’s craft workshops. Visitors can stroll along flower-lined trails and enjoy busking, making it an easy, picturesque spring getaway in southern Korea.

Admission is free.

Seocheon Camellia Octopus Festival

The Seocheon Camellia Octopus Festival runs from March 21 to April 5 at Maryangjin Port in Seocheon-gun, South Chungcheong Province.

Timed to coincide with the blooming of camellias at the nearby pavilion Dongbaekjeong, the festival highlights the seasonal delicacy of webfoot octopus.

Admission is free, though certain activities require a fee.

Children’s webfoot octopus fishing and boat fishing experiences cost 13,000 won per person. Visitors can sample freshly prepared octopus dishes at on-site food stalls and browse local specialty products. Family-friendly programs include treasure hunts in the camellia forest, flying kites and craft booths.

Wanju Samrye Strawberry Festival

The Wanju Samrye Strawberry Festival will be held through Sunday in Samrye-eup, Wanju-gun, North Jeolla Province. Celebrating Samrye’s signature crop, the festival centers on fresh strawberries and hands-on experiences.

Visitors can take pick strawberries, browse stalls selling fresh berries and strawberry-based desserts and explore food zones and bakery booths. Also featured are a strawberry-themed performance, children’s talent contest and an opening ceremony with celebratory concerts and EDM performances. Interactive activities such as making strawberry specialty coffee, terrariums, balloons and soap add a playful touch.

Admission is free.

Jeju Fire Festival

The Jeju Fire Festival will take place from Monday to March 14 around Saebyeol Oreum in Aewol-eup, Jeju Island. The festival is rooted in Jeju’s traditional practice of sheaf-burning to pray for health and a good harvest.

Events from March 9 to 12 include wish-writing activities, building a symbolic moon house and guided oreum tours. The main events on March 13 and 14 feature an opening ceremony, torch parades, traditional marching bands and the lighting of the large “daljip,” or moon house, set ablaze against the night sky. The festival offers visitors a blend of folklore, performance and Jeju’s natural landscape.

Admission is free.

Namdanghang Saejogae Festival

Held along the port of Namdanghang in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, the Namdanghang Saejogae Festival celebrates the peak season of saejogae, a plump and mildly sweet razor clam prized for its chewy texture and high protein content.

The festival runs through April 30, featuring live performances by Korean singers, a clam-shucking competition, a karaoke contest and a lively night market.

Visitors can enjoy fresh seafood dishes while taking in the spring seascape.

Admission is free.