2025 Fall K-Royal Culture Festival

The 2025 Fall K-Royal Culture Festival will take place Oct. 8 to 12 at Seoul’s four major palaces — Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung and Changgyeonggung.

Now in its 11th year, this national heritage festival offers performances, exhibitions and hands-on experiences celebrating traditional Korean culture. Special programs are tailored for foreigners, children, teens and seniors, including royal court games, historical reenactments and nighttime tours. Highlights include the Hanbok Royal Banquet and palace concerts.

Reservations are available via Ticketlink and Creatrip.

Muju Firefly Festival

The Muju Firefly Festival is one of Korea’s leading eco-themed festivals, held annually late August to early September in Muju, North Jeolla Province.

Celebrating fireflies and nature, the festival offers a rare chance to witness the magical glow of fireflies in a pristine environment. Running until Sunday, the festival features ecological programs, cultural performances, fireworks and hands-on activities like the firefly exploration tour.

Other attractions include the Firefly Theme Pavilion, Bandi Kids World, Namdaecheon Eco Programs and events including Taekwondo Golden Bell and Kids Culture Festa, to engage visitors of all ages.

Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival

The Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival held in Hongseong County, South Chungcheong Province, runs through Oct. 20.

Korea’s top spot for autumn shrimp, Namdang Port draws food lovers from across the country to savor the clean, rich flavor of daeha (giant shrimp). Festivalgoers can enjoy hands-on experiences like bare-handed shrimp catching and shrimp peeling contests, as well as live performances.

Cultural shows, singing contests and a vibrant night market add to the festive atmosphere. The festival also offers stunning sunset views and water fountain shows, making it a must-visit event this fall.

Cheongdo Provence Light Festival

The Cheongdo Provence Light Festival in Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang Province, continues through Nov. 30. This French-inspired village offers more than 100 photo zones and quaint houses.

At night, it transforms into a dazzling light display. The event is inspired by the charm of southeastern France, evoking the atmosphere beloved by artists such as Van Gogh and Matisse.

Sejong National Arboretum night opening

Sejong National Arboretum is welcoming visitors to its annual nighttime opening through Oct. 11 — a chance to experience a romantic, illuminated garden.

This year’s event features enhanced lighting displays across key areas, including the Four Seasons Greenhouse, Festival Plaza and the Korean Traditional Garden in Sejong. Weekend cultural events such as orchestra performances, traditional Korean music festivals, open-air cinema and immersive story-based shows will be held every Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is 2,500 won for adults, 2,000 won for teens and 1,500 won for children.