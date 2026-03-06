Signiel Busan marks White Day with music and dining

Signiel Busan will mark White Day with a series of romantic offerings overlooking Haeundae Beach. On March 14, the hotel’s first-floor lounge will host “A White Day Serenade,” a short house concert featuring flute and harp performances by the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra's principal flutist and harpist. The 30-minute performances will take place at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and are open to guests visiting the lounge. From March 1 to 15, the hotel will also serve a White Day-themed “Starlight Dinner” priced at 115,000 won per person. The multicourse meal includes burrata salad, carrot soup, lobster aglio e olio and steak, accompanied by two glasses of champagne and a seasonal mini cake. At the hotel’s Pastry Salon, two White Day cakes will be available throughout March.

Four Seasons Seoul launches K-Beauty retreat

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is introducing a series of K-beauty and wellness experiences in partnership with luxury skin care brand Sulwhasoo. The highlight is the “Holistic Heritage Retreat,” a room package available from March 1 to Dec. 31, with rates starting from 1,900,000 won per night. The stay includes a six-piece Sulwhasoo The Ultimate S skin care kit, access to the Executive Lounge for two adults and one child, and entry to the hotel’s sauna. Guests also receive ginseng tea and desserts on arrival. The hotel’s Maru lounge is offering a seasonal afternoon tea from March 1 to May 31. Inspired by traditional Korean moon jars and ginseng berries, the set features items such as jasmine mousse with blackcurrant and white chocolate croustillant.

Grand Hyatt Seoul rolls out spring afternoon tea

Grand Hyatt Seoul has launched the seasonal “Maison de Bloom” afternoon tea program at its lobby lounge, Gallery. The offering runs from March 1 to May 31 and highlights fruit-based desserts created with French premium puree brand Boiron. The menu focuses on balanced flavors rather than heavy sweetness, featuring strawberry and cherry desserts alongside savory items. Two seasonal cocktails are also available. First Blossom blends strawberries with fruit notes, while Cherry Pop pairs cherry and lime for a brighter flavor profile. On weekdays, the afternoon tea is served as a table service set priced at 110,000 won for two people. On weekends and public holidays, the offering shifts to a buffet format priced at 150,000 won for two people. Weekend sessions operate twice daily, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Seoul Dragon City revamps membership program

Seoul Dragon City has revamped its hotel membership program with the new structure taking effect March 1. The program now separates benefits into two categories: dining and stays. Dining memberships start with the Dining Delight tier priced at 450,000 won, which includes two buffet meal vouchers at Food Exchange, four restaurant vouchers worth 50,000 won each, and buffet discounts of up to 30 percent for groups of up to 10 people. The Dining Signature tier costs 880,000 won and adds a one-night stay in a Novotel Superior room, along with additional restaurant vouchers and discounts. Stay-focused memberships are also available, starting at 550,000 won for the Stay Delight tier and 1,100,000 won for the Stay Signature tier, which includes suite stays and upgrade vouchers.

Lotte Hotel hosts breakfast art lecture series

Lotte Hotels & Resorts is launching a breakfast lecture program combining dining and art history at its buffet restaurant La Seine. The “Premium Art Class” will take place at Lotte Hotel Seoul on March 26 and at Lotte Hotel World on April 23. Each session runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and includes a lecture alongside the restaurant’s breakfast buffet. The participation fee is 120,000 won per person. The March lecture will explore the landscape paintings of Chong Son, while the April session focuses on genre paintings by Sin Yun-bok. Participants will also receive a 5 percent discount on the hotel’s The Morning breakfast membership program, priced at 2,000,000 won. The membership includes 40 breakfast vouchers, an afternoon tea voucher for two and additional hotel dining benefits.