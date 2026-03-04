RM leads lyrics for main track as group prepares 14-song album and global comeback

BTS on Wedneday unveiled the full track list for its fifth studio album, “Arirang,” with the lead single “Swim” anchoring the 14-song record ahead of the group’s highly anticipated comeback.

The track list, released through the group’s official social media channels, also includes “Body to Body,” “Hooligan,” “Aliens,” “FYA,” “2.0,” “No. 29,” “Merry Go Round,” “Normal,” “Like Animals,” “They Don’t Know ’Bout Us,” “One More Night,” “Please” and “Into the Sun.”

The album reflects BTS’ identity and the emotions accumulated throughout the group’s journey.

The lead single “Swim” is an upbeat alternative pop track that conveys a message about continuing to move forward through life’s waves, the group's record company Hybe said. Rather than resisting the flow, the song embraces perseverance and resilience, expressing a quiet determination to navigate life at one’s own pace — framed as a celebration of love for life. RM took the lead in writing the lyrics, adding authenticity to the track’s message.

The opening song, “Body to Body,” is designed as a high-energy track meant to be enjoyed with fans at live concerts. “Hooligan” reflects the group’s experiences traveling the world and forging its own path, while “Aliens” captures the members’ ambitions as artists. “FYA” channels the excitement of the group’s comeback.

“2.0” portrays the current chapter of the seven members as they enter a new phase in their career. “No. 29” and “Merry Go Round” explore themes of enduring the repetitive cycles of life, while “Normal” reflects emotions experienced both on and off stage. “Like Animals” expresses a determination to live passionately, and “they don’t know ’bout us” emphasizes the group’s confidence in its identity.

“One More Night” captures the desire to linger in a fleeting, euphoric moment, while “Please” conveys a sincere wish to remain together regardless of circumstances. The album closes with “Into the Sun,” a song about running toward someone with unwavering resolve.

BTS worked on the album during songwriting sessions held in Los Angeles last summer. Several prominent producers contributed to the project, including Grammy-winning artists Diplo, Ryan Tedder and El Guincho.

Diplo produced five tracks — “Body to Body,” “FYA,” “Like Animals,” “One More Night” and “Into the Sun.” Tedder worked on “Body to Body” and “Normal,” while El Guincho composed “Hooligan.”

BTS will release “Arirang” on March 20 at 1 p.m. The following day, the group will hold a special comeback show at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, with the performance set to be streamed live on Netflix.

In April, BTS will launch the largest world tour in K-pop history, with 82 shows across 34 cities in North America, Europe, South America and Asia, beginning in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.