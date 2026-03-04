Baby Dont Cry's agency P Nation announced Wednesday that the girl group will bring out its first EP “After Cry” on March 24.

The agency uploaded a teaser trailer, dubbed “The Story Begins Here,” which hinted that the new album may be followed by two sets: “We Bloom” and “Beyond the Limit.”

The upcoming mini album is the quartet’s first release since the digital single “I Don’t Care” in November. The single entered Melon’s Hot 100 chart.

The group debuted last June with the digital single “F Girl,” co-produced by Psy and Idle’s Soyeon. In February, it made NME 100 of 2026, a list of “emerging artists from around the globe with the potential to shape the future of music” from the British music and pop culture magazine.