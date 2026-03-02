The Dominican Republic marked the 182nd anniversary of Dominican independence in Seoul on Thursday.

The Dominican Republic celebrates its declaration of independence by activists led by Juan Pablo Duarte in 1844 on Feb. 27 each year.

“Our independence is not merely a chapter in a history book,” Dominican Ambassador to Korea Angie Martinez said in her remarks, highlighting shared resilience and ‘complementarity’ with South Korea,

"It was not inherited — it has been strengthened and renewed by each generation,” she said, noting that her country and South Korea rebuilt through “education, innovation, discipline and hard work.”

“Our economies are highly complementary,” she said.

Korea brings world-leading technological capacity and innovation, while the Dominican Republic offers macroeconomic stability and strategic access to the Americas and the Caribbean, according to Martinez.

She sees academic exchanges and scholarships in science and technology as critical to future prosperity.

Representing South Korea, Lee Joo-il, South Korea’s Director General for Latin America and the Caribbean, praised the Dominican Republic’s founding ideals of “Dios, Patria, Libertad” and its role in regional stability.

Lee highlighted Korea’s support through climate and capacity-building projects, including the $25.31 million KOICA Caribbean seaweed response and $5.5 million vulnerable groups initiatives.

"Cultural exchanges between our two countries are also gaining momentum,” he added, citing Dominican baseball players such as Lewin Diaz in Korea and "KPop Demon Hunters" as bridges.

The event showcased Dominican products, including rum, cigars, chocolate and coffee, alongside traditional cuisine.