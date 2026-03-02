LG Electronics said Monday it has joined the Global 6G Coalition launched by Qualcomm Technologies at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, stepping up efforts to strengthen next-generation telematics capabilities.

The coalition, led by the US chip giant, brings together more than 30 companies across connected mobility, telecommunications, Internet of Things devices and mobile technologies. Participants plan to explore AI-driven 6G applications spanning devices, data services and air-to-ground traffic management systems.

Qualcomm also unveiled a roadmap for the commercialization of 6G systems by 2029.

LG will participate as a key partner in the connected mobility segment, focusing on software- and AI-defined vehicles. The company said it will advance AI-powered infotainment, seamless connectivity linking vehicles with mobile, home and cloud environments, and high-performance computing optimized for SDV platforms.

The company's vehicle solution division, making its first appearance at MWC, showcased next-generation smart telematics solutions. LG said it plans to deepen cooperation with automakers and telecom operators as demand grows for more advanced in-vehicle connectivity to support autonomous driving and richer infotainment services.

The company has been expanding its connected car portfolio under its LG Alphaware software platform, covering in-vehicle entertainment, AI-based user experiences and advanced driver assistance systems.

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas in January, LG and Qualcomm introduced a generative AI-based HPC system for vehicles, along with an on-device AI Cabin Platform integrated into the automotive-grade HPC unit that serves as the vehicle’s central processor — underscoring ongoing collaboration between the two firms.