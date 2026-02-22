LG Electronics is placing greater emphasis on emerging Global South markets — primarily Brazil, India and Saudi Arabia — with a goal of doubling revenue there by 2030, while seeking to rebalance a portfolio long weighted toward developed economies.

The company said Sunday that it is deploying region-specific strategies in these high-potential markets to capture demographic momentum, rising incomes and large-scale development investment.

Combined revenue from the three countries reached 6.2 trillion won ($4.3 billion) in 2025, up more than 20 percent from 2023. That was more than twice LG Electronics’ overall growth rate over the same period, the company remarked.

Brazil has long been a key market for LG Electronics as the world’s 11th-largest economy, where purchasing power among lower-income households has risen alongside government-support programs.

The company is investing more than $200 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Parana in southern Brazil, with operations set to begin this year. Combined with its existing facility in Amazonas, LG’s annual local production capacity for appliances is projected to reach 7.2 million units.

“The new plant will focus on premium and localized appliances to boost cost competitiveness amid rising local demand, while also serving as an export hub for neighboring countries,” the company said.

As for India, where LG Electronics holds the leading share across major home appliance categories, the market offers a long runway for growth, with penetration rates still at just 20 percent to 30 percent.

The new home appliance line, the Essential Series, is aimed at India’s fast-growing young middle class and centers on must-have products tailored with localized innovations. The lineup includes washing machines designed for hard water conditions, air conditioners built to withstand extreme summer heat and refrigerators with expanded fresh food compartments.

The company also pointed to expanding opportunities in Saudi Arabia, where large-scale development projects are gaining momentum under the national plan.

LG Electronics entered Saudi Arabia in 1995 through a partnership with leading home appliance solutions provider Shaker Group and has since collaborated on research into heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technologies optimized for extreme heat.

“Localizing infrastructure and developing region-specific technologies are generating new business opportunities,” the company said. Its major contracts in the kingdom include cooling system solutions for a large-scale net-zero artificial intelligence data center and smart home systems for high-end residential complexes.