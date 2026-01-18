LG Electronics said Sunday it would launch its first air-quality management system designed specifically for bathrooms, LG PuriCare Bath Air System on Monday.

The all-in-one system addresses common bathroom issues such as mold, cold drafts and lingering odors. It uses smart sensor technology to monitor conditions in real time and automatically switches between warm air, drying and ventilation modes depending on use.

LG developed the product by applying technologies used in its air conditioners and air purifiers. A key feature is the dual exhaust mechanism, which uses an additional exhaust fan to speed up air circulation compared with conventional systems.

To prevent odors or dust from flowing back inside, the device features a smart damper that automatically seals the airway when the unit is turned off.

For hygiene, the system incorporates LG’s UVnano technology, which the company says uses ultraviolet light to eliminate 99.99 percent of bacteria on the fan blades. Users can also monitor air quality and control the device remotely through the LG ThinQ smartphone app.

The unit is designed for easy installation, and can be fitted into a standard ventilation fan space in about an hour without additional construction or drilling.

The LG PuriCare Bath Air System is available in two versions: a standard “Premium” model and a “Premium Dual” model featuring enhanced exhaust performance. LG offers both purchase and subscription options. The premium model is priced at 990,000 won ($672), or 24,900 per month for a a six-year subscription.

“We aim to deliver a differentiated customer experience that keeps bathroom air clean and comfortable throughout all four seasons by integrating LG’s premium appliance technologies into the LG PuriCare Bath Air System,” said Bae Jung-hyun, head of the system air conditioner division at LG Electronics.