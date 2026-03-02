WASHINGTON (AFP) -- US President Donald Trump vowed Sunday to avenge the first US deaths in the war he launched to topple Iran's cleric-run state, which fired missiles across the Middle East even as the headquarters of its elite Revolutionary Guards was reduced to rubble.

Trump said he was planning for around four weeks of conflict after Saturday's massive US and Israeli strikes that killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian forces have responded with missiles and drones hitting targets across the Middle East, causing deaths in Israel and the United Arab Emirates as explosions shattered the peace of glitzy Gulf Arab economic hubs.

"I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military and police to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death," Trump said in a video address from his Florida mansion.

"It will be certain death. It won't be pretty," Trump said.

The Pentagon said that three US service members were killed in the operation and five seriously wounded in the operation it has called "Epic Fury." "Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends," Trump said.

"But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization." Casualties are politically sensitive in the United States and Trump, who campaigned denouncing foreign interventions, has done little to explain the case for war to the US public.

Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, said the deaths were the result of a "reckless decision" and that there was no threat to "justify this type of preemptive military strikes." While many in the Iranian diaspora cheered Khamenei's death, anger was seen on the streets of Iran's neighbor Pakistan where officials said 17 people were killed and protesters tried to storm the US consulate in Karachi.

Major blow to elite force

The US military said it had destroyed the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, tasked with preserving the state and which has key influence in the country's economics and politics.

"America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters," US Central Command said in a statement.

Iran's surviving leaders have voiced defiance and said that counter-attacks were justified as self-defense.

In Israel, an Iranian missile attack killed at least nine people and injured dozens more in the central city of Beit Shemesh, after a death the previous day near Tel Aviv.

Sirens also sounded in northern Israel after projectiles were detected from Lebanon, where Hezbollah -- the Shiite Muslim movement allied with Iran but diminished since an earlier Israeli offensive -- said it had a duty in "confronting the aggression." President Masoud Pezeshkian, whose elected role is subordinate to that of the supreme leader, called Khamenei's killing a "declaration of war against Muslims."

"Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators and masterminds of this historic crime," Pezeshkian said.

Ali Larijani, the powerful head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned, "Today we will hit them with a force that they have never experienced before." Israel and the United States attacked Iran weeks after authorities ruthlessly crushed mass protests, killing thousands.

The demonstrations, initially sparked by economic anxiety but also including calls for greater social freedoms, were considered one of the most serious threats to the religious state established in 1979.

Trump called on Iranians to rise up and "seize this moment to be brave, be bold, be heroic, and take back your country." "America is with you," he said.

Reza Pahlavi, the son of the pro-Western shah ousted in the 1979 Islamic revolution, cautioned Iranians to stay vigilant in the face of airstrikes and await the right moment to return to the streets.

But he also urged "nightly chants" against the Islamic republic.

Cheers were heard as some Iranians celebrated reports of the death of Khamenei, but after state media confirmed his killing, pro-government demonstrations also formed, chanting "Death to America!" Iran named Ayatollah Alireza Arafi to join Pezeshkian on an interim leadership council to lead the country while a permanent successor is found for the supreme leader.

Mixed support

World leaders have given a mixed reaction to the attack, which came two days after Iran and the US held talks on Tehran's nuclear program and mediator Oman reported progress.

Iran's first retaliatory strikes on Saturday hit all the Gulf states apart from Oman. On Sunday, Oman's commercial port of Duqm was hit by two drones, injuring a foreign worker, the Oman News Agency said.

Three ships were also attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, maritime security agencies said, after Iran had previously declared the strategic waterway was closed, sending global oil prices spiking.

The Revolutionary Guards claimed to strike the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, but the Pentagon said the "missiles launched didn't even come close." Trump said that US military strikes had sunk nine Iranian naval vessels and partially destroyed its navy headquarters.

Iran's retaliatory strikes in the Gulf have killed at least four people and wounded dozens of others.

The UAE, where three people were killed, said it was withdrawing its ambassador from Iran and closing its embassy over the attacks.

Inside Iran, the Red Crescent in its last toll issued on Saturday evening said that strikes had killed 201 people and injured hundreds more.

Iran's judiciary confirmed that Ali Shamkhani, a top adviser to Khamenei, and General Mohammad Pakpour, the head of Revolutionary Guards, were among those killed.