Posco said Friday it has established a “One Team” system for eight strategic steel products as it moves to secure leadership in high-value, next-generation markets.

The move involves forming dedicated project teams around key premium products, including PosMAC, its corrosion-resistant alloy-coated steel sheet widely used in renewable energy structures; GigaSteel, an ultra-high-strength lightweight automotive steel; HyperNO, a non-oriented electrical steel used in high-efficiency motors; and high-manganese (Mn) steel, an alloy known for exceptional cryogenic toughness and wear resistance, suitable for LNG tanks and heavy industrial applications.

In early February, Posco launched teams for next-generation stainless steel targeting growth industries, PosMAC for renewable energy markets, high-manganese steel and premium electric arc furnaces. This followed the December rollout of teams focused on energy-grade heavy plate, electrical steel, GigaSteel and HyperNO. With all eight technical development teams now finalized, the company is moving into full-scale commercialization of its strategic product lineup.

Each team operates directly under Pohang and Gwangyang Steelworks, enabling faster integration of research and development results into production. The structure is designed to shorten development cycles and accelerate deployment of high-margin steel products.

Posco is sharpening its product differentiation strategy in line with the specialized roles of its two main steelworks.

Pohang Steelworks will enhance energy steels used in oil, gas, power generation and renewable energy sectors, while Gwangyang Steelworks — the company’s automotive steel hub — will strengthen its position in autonomous driving and next-generation mobility industries.

The initiative comes as Korean steelmakers face mounting pressure from tariff hikes in key export markets and an 8 percent decline in shipments to the US. The government has responded with proposed legislation aimed at improving export competitiveness and accelerating decarbonization.

“While the influx of low-priced imports and global tariff barriers are weighing on our business environment, we will expand our portfolio around eight core strategic products and solidify our leadership in future industrial markets,” a Posco official said.