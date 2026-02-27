Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Friday that its Hillstate Pyeongtaek Station Central City was drawing renewed interest as Pyeongtaek’s real estate market shows signs of recovery, buoyed by Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor expansion plans.

Late last year, Samsung Electronics confirmed it would resume construction of its fifth semiconductor fabrication line, P5, at the Pyeongtaek Campus in Gyeonggi Province. The facility, targeted for completion in 2028, is expected to be linked to future AI semiconductor and high-value memory production. The large-scale investment has lifted sentiment in the local housing market, with key indicators pointing to improving demand.

Located in Hapjeong-dong, Pyeongtaek, the Hillstate complex will comprise 14 residential towers, each with three basement levels and up to 35 floors above ground, totaling 1,918 units.

The site offers proximity to major industrial clusters, including the Samsung chip campus, the Songtan Industrial Complex, Chilgoe Industrial Complex and the Pyeongtaek Integrated Logistics Complex — key employment hubs expected to support housing demand.

In terms of transportation, Pyeongtaek Station is within walking distance, providing access to Seoul Subway Line 1. One stop away, Pyeongtaek Jije Station connects to Suseo via the SRT, with travel time of about 40 minutes.

The surrounding area features established commercial and lifestyle infrastructure, including AK Plaza, Pyeongtaek Central Market and the Express Bus Terminal. Educational facilities such as Hapjeong Elementary School, Pyeongtaek High School, Hangwang High School and Pyeongtaek Meister High School are also nearby.

Community amenities will include a fitness center, indoor golf range, sauna, study rooms, a small library and a day care center. The project will provide 1.5 parking spaces per unit, along with individual storage space.

The model home is located in Hapjeong-dong, Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, with occupancy scheduled for January 2028.