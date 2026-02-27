South Korean police officers said Friday they have arrested a man for allegedly conducting revenge for someone else in exchange for money.

The suspect is accused of painting the front gate of an apartment in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday, and spreading food waste and human feces around it, according to the Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station.

He also distributed fliers slandering one of the residents of the apartment, whom he was paid to "take revenge against."

The suspect was arrested Thursday at around 7:38 p.m., at his home in Guri, in the same province.

He told police officers that his actions were "proxy vengeance" in exchange for payment. His employee contacted him anonymously through an advertisement via Telegram messenger, and paid the suspect 800,000 won ($556) worth of cryptocurrency.

The suspect is facing charges for destruction of property, defamation and intrusion upon habitation.

A similar incident occurred in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, where another man in his 20s was caught vandalizing a home and displaying a poster warning against the victim on Tuesday.

The suspect in the Gunpo case was also promised a payment in cryptocurrency, although he had not actually been paid, police said.