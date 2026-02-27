"5 Centimeters per Second"

(Japan)

Opened Feb. 25

Romance/Drama

Directed by Takahiro Miki

The childhood bond between Takaki (Hokuto Matsumura) and Akari (Mitsuki Takahata) unravels across years of distance and longing, in this live-action adaptation of Makoto Shinkai's 2007 animated film.

"Ne Zha 2"

(China)

Opened Feb. 25

Animation/Fantasy

Directed by Jiaozi

Demon child Ne Zha and his friend Ao Bing must share one body as they take on three perilous trials to achieve immortality, in this sequel to the 2019 film.

"Hamnet"

(US/UK)

Opened Feb. 25

History/Drama

Directed by Chloe Zhao

William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Anne Hathaway (Jessie Buckley) grapple with the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet.

"The King's Warden"

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 4

History/Drama

Directed by Jang Hang-jun

A savvy village chief (Yoo Hae-jin) looks after the deposed boy king Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) after the young monarch is exiled to his remote town, and the two form an unlikely bond as threats from the capital close in.