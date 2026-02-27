Grand Hyatt Seoul expands dining membership with new entry tier

The “New Classic” tier of Gourmet by Grand Hyatt Seoul replaces the former entry level and is priced at 730,000 won per year. Members receive up to 15 percent off dining for as many as six guests across the hotel’s restaurants and bars, including The Terrace Kitchen, Steak House and Tenkai.

The membership also includes restaurant vouchers, a two-person pass to The Terrace Kitchen and a wine corkage waiver. Benefits are valid for one year from the date of issue and are limited to the member. Spending after discounts is eligible for World of Hyatt points accrual.

Chef Quokka checks in at Grand Josun Busan

Grand Josun Busan has teamed up with character brand Dinotaeng for a second themed stay package.

“Chef Quokka & Bobo’s Grand Stay” runs through June 30, with rates starting at 280,000 won per night for a deluxe city-view room. Guests receive a limited-edition key ring set created for the collaboration.

A separate suite package includes breakfast for two at Aria buffet, access to the Gran J lounge for two adults and two children and fitness and sauna access for two adults.

A limited-edition quokka cake is also available daily at Josun Deli for 39,000 won.

Seasonal tradition reimagined at Andaz Seoul Gangnam

At Jogakbo inside Andaz Seoul Gangnam, a traditional full-moon meal is being reinterpreted as a refined weekday lunch set.

From March 3 to 13, the restaurant will serve five-grain rice with nine assorted vegetables in honor of Jeongwol Daeboreum, the first full moon of the lunar year. The vegetables include bracken, bellflower root and soybean sprouts, arranged as bibimbap and accompanied by seasonal side dishes and soup.

An appetizer, dessert and coffee or tea are included, priced at 57,000 won.

On March 3, diners will receive complimentary nuts traditionally cracked for good health in the new year.

Inspire celebrates two years with Splash Bay, chef collaboration

Inspire Entertainment Resort will mark its second anniversary with a series of spring promotions and culinary events.

From March 3 to April 30, all hotel guests receive one complimentary daily admission, up to four hours, to Splash Bay, the resort’s indoor water park. The first 1,000 rooms booked under the Spring Playcation Package in March and April will also receive 50,000 membership points. Membership is free to join online.

On March 6, chef Park Joon-woo will present special desserts at the Chef’s Kitchen buffet, while Michael Jordan’s Steak House is to host a seven-course wine dinner paired with Duckhorn wines.

Two happy hours at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is offering two distinct happy hour options.

At Akira Back, guests can choose one signature dish — such as tuna pizza or Korean beef tacos — with wine, beer or a cocktail for 49,000 won per person. The offer runs daily from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At speakeasy bar Charles H., a signature cocktail or nonalcoholic drink is paired with bar bites including truffle arancini or shrimp cocktail for 55,000 won. The promotion is available daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.