An obesity treatment microneedle patch developed by Daewoong Therapeutics (Daewoong Pharmaceutical)
An obesity treatment microneedle patch developed by Daewoong Therapeutics (Daewoong Pharmaceutical)

Daewoong Pharmaceutical said Wednesday it has signed an exclusive global licensing agreement with its R&D affiliate, Daewoong Therapeutics, to commercialize microneedle-based therapies targeting the fast-growing obesity treatment market.

Under the agreement, Daewoong Pharmaceutical secured exclusive worldwide commercialization rights to a patented microneedle patch platform developed by Daewoong Therapeutics. In return, it will lead the global marketing, regulatory strategy and large-scale manufacturing of products built on the technology.

Microneedle drug delivery has long been constrained by dose limitations and manufacturing complexity. Daewoong Therapeutics said it has overcome those hurdles with a proprietary process that enables high drug loads to be embedded in roughly 100 microneedles on a coin-sized patch. The platform is designed to deliver therapies traditionally administered by injection through a simple skin application.

The partnership centers on metabolic disease, particularly obesity. Daewoong is developing a microneedle patch formulation incorporating GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide, one of the most widely used weight-loss drugs globally.

The semaglutide patch is currently undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials. The company plans to expand its use to maintenance therapy for long-term weight management, ultimately building a pipeline that spans the full obesity treatment cycle.

“Strategic open innovation — sharing commercialization risk with specialized technology partners in exchange for exclusive rights — is a core competitive strength for Daewoong,” said Park Seong-soo, CEO of Daewoong Pharmaceutical. “Through this agreement, we aim to capture opportunities in the rapidly expanding global obesity market with our microneedle patch platform.”


sunblessyou@heraldcorp.com