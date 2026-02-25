In recent years, the global political and economic map has undergone significant changes. In this process, Georgia, located in the heart of Eurasia, is increasingly drawing attention as one of the region's most stable, liberal and dynamically developing countries.

For the Republic of Korea, which has traditionally focused on diversifying export markets, including in high-tech sectors, Georgia’s favorable business environment and geographic location offer real potential to become not only an important partner but also a strategic platform vis-a-vis Europe.

Georgia’s pragmatic political course, which echoes President Lee Jae Myung’s emphasis on “pragmatic diplomacy,” remains steady and clear.

The country seeks closer integration with the European family, a path that reflects institutional stability and respect for the rule of law. Georgia’s foreign policy is guided by pragmatism, with a focus on peace and regional cooperation, which are key conditions for long-term investment.

The peoples of Korea and Georgia also share important values, including respect for hard work, tradition, and a strong commitment to education and progress. In this context, Georgia is ready to serve as a key foothold for Korea in the region.

As a result, now is a timely moment for Korean businesses to discover the opportunities Georgia offers.

It is noteworthy that the number of Korean visitors to Georgia has been growing yearly, reaching 31,785 in 2025, a 19.1 percent increase from the previous year. In 2025, Korea’s exports to Georgia amounted to $109.4 million, while Georgia’s exports to Korea totaled $3.2 million. Situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, the country offers not only favorable conditions but also a reliable friendship for shared economic prosperity.

In the current geopolitical context, secure and fast transport routes are of decisive importance. Georgia represents a key part of the “middle corridor” connecting East Asia with Western Europe. The modernization of Georgia’s ports and railways enables Korean export giants to deliver their products to EU and Central Asian markets much faster and more cost-effectively than by traditional maritime routes.

Moreover, production in Georgia increasingly uses energy from renewable sources, allowing companies to obtain “green certificates,” which facilitate access to European markets.

Georgia benefits from free trade agreements with the European Union, China, and other neighboring countries.

As a result, products manufactured in Georgia can be exported duty-free to a market of around 2.3 billion people. For Korean companies, this offers a unique opportunity to locate production in Georgia and use it as a base to access global markets.

Korea and Georgia already cooperate successfully in the energy sector. The involvement of Korean companies, such as K-water, in major hydropower projects reflects a high level of mutual trust.

With its rich renewable energy resources, Georgia offers a strong platform for introducing and expanding Korean green technologies.

In addition, Georgia is actively developing as an IT hub. Tax incentives offered by the government create ideal conditions for international technology companies to foster the growth of the digital economy, which directly aligns with Korea’s interests as a technology leader.

As of 2025, Georgia continues to record strong economic growth of 7.5 percent, one of the highest rates in the world. Government reforms have placed Georgia among the world’s top ten countries for ease of doing business.

Low tax rates, effective anticorruption measures, and transparent public services create an environment in which Korean investment can operate with maximum efficiency and confidence.

The Economic Partnership Agreement signed between Georgia and Korea gives new impetus to bilateral trade.

This is not just a document on tariff reductions but a clear signal to Korean investors that their activities in Georgia are both protected and encouraged.

As global supply chains are being redefined, the ability to combine location, market access, and regulatory clarity is becoming a decisive factor.

Georgia’s experience suggests that smaller, well-connected economies can play a meaningful role in shaping new patterns of international cooperation.

Mikheil Tigishvili is charge d'affairs at the Georgian Embassy in Seoul.-- Ed.