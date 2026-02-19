Industry insiders warn rushed promotion, poor execution risk denting K-pop’s reputation overseas

G-Dragon’s first official performance in the Middle East ended in disappointment Tuesday, with the “Krazy Super Concert” in Dubai overshadowed by what attendees and industry insiders described as inexperienced event management.

The concert, held at Dubai Media City Amphitheater in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, marked a symbolic milestone for the K-pop icon. But hasty promotion and questionable planning by organizer Pu1se Events diluted the show's significance, critics say.

A local promoter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rushed timeline was the root of many issues.

“The announcement of ‘Krazy Super Concert’ in Dubai came less than a month before the show date. And it fell on the first day of Ramadan,” the promoter said. “The lineup felt random. The venue is better suited for rock bands like The Rose or Day6, not a large-scale K-pop show. And it was scheduled on a weekday — a Tuesday — rather than a weekend.”

Unlike typical K-pop concerts that feature multiple idol groups, the Dubai event centered largely on G-Dragon and Jay Park. Chinese artist Kun appeared as a special guest, while Kim Jong-kook — who is signed under the same Galaxy Corporation as G-Dragon — and former girl group members Yerin and Yein were also listed in the lineup.

Several attendees voiced frustration on the concert’s official social media accounts. VIP ticket holders who had paid for early entry privileges said they were not admitted until about 10 minutes before the show began, undermining one of the key benefits promised.

The Dubai concert follows another troubled K-pop event held in the UAE in November. “Dream Concert Abu Dhabi,” promoted by local organizer Theory Eleven Entertainment in partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism and Miral, faced widespread criticism over operational failures, including sudden lineup changes and unfulfilled VIP perks.

An industry official said such incidents reflect a lack of understanding of K-pop fandom culture and miscommunication among organizers.

“They failed to grasp what K-pop fans expect,” the official said. “There was miscommunication with intermediaries, which led to overpromising on the lineup. Some groups did not attend in full, and even the soundcheck was poorly handled.”

The official added that though Pu1se Events has held shows in China, Southeast Asia and the United States, G-Dragon's event was the organizer's first K-pop concert in the Middle East.

“It wasn’t led by a local promoter. Without proper local expertise, they miscalculated the timing and lineup,” the official said. “Who schedules a large outdoor concert in Dubai on the first day of Ramadan?”