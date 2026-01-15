G-Dragon is invited to headline a major K-pop festival in Kuala Lumpur, the event organizer announced Thursday.

He is set to launch “K-Spark Malaysia 2026,” which will be held at a landmark stadium in the Malaysian capital city on Jan. 31. It will be the third time in a row he is joining the lineup for the music event, which this year also includes Itzy and Hwasa.

His Malaysian fans will be welcoming the artist back about six months since his solo world tour “Ubermensch” stopped there. The 39-show trip attracted approximately 825,000 fans, setting a record for a K-pop solo musician.

Before the Malay gig, he will perform at charity concert, Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes, in Paris and in February, will host his first-ever solo fan meetup in Seoul.