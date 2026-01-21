G-Dragon will expand his first solo fan meetings beyond South Korea to Japan and Thailand, meeting fans in three countries as anticipation builds among his global fandom, known as Fam.

The artist announced the additional stops on Tuesday, confirming the fan meeting series will begin in Seoul from Feb. 6 to 8. He will then travel to Yokohama, Japan for shows at Pia Arena MM from Feb. 13 to 15, before concluding the schedule with fan meetings on Feb. 21 and 22 at Bitec in Bangkok.

A newly unveiled color poster released alongside the announcement drew attention for presenting a warmer and more intimate mood than the previously revealed black-and-white version. The image highlights G-Dragon’s calm gaze, underscoring his intention to connect with fans on a more personal level, according to his agency, Galaxy Corp.

The Seoul fan meeting will introduce a 360-degree open stage designed to maximize direct interaction, the agency said. Moving away from performance-driven production, the setup aims to create deeper conversation and shared moments between the artist and fans, offering a distinctly different experience from conventional fan events, it added.