K-pop star to headline ‘Krazy Super Concert’ in Dubai alongside Jay Park and other Asian artists

G-Dragon is set to make his Middle East performance debut at the “Krazy Super Concert,” scheduled for Feb. 17 at Dubai Media City Amphitheater in the United Arab Emirates. The concert marks the K-pop icon’s first official appearance in the region since his debut.

“Krazy Super Concert,” which previously sold out in New York and Los Angeles, is expanding into the Middle East for the first time. The event is organized by Pu1se Events, an international EDM brand founded by Chinese entrepreneur Luffy Huang.

Joining G-Dragon as headliners are Jay Park and Chinese artist Kun, along with Kim Jong-kook and former girl group members Yerin and Yein.

Despite the symbolic weight of the event, some industry insiders say the lineup lacks broader regional appeal.

“It’s basically G-Dragon and Jay Park,” an entertainment industry official said. “Some superfans may recognize Kim Jong-kook from Korean TV shows, but he’s not a K-pop idol, and the other artists are not widely known in the UAE. It feels like the lineup was put together in a hurry. The concert announcement also came relatively late.”

Its timing has also raised questions, as it coincides with the expected start of Ramadan, projected to fall between Feb. 17 and 19.

Ramadan is the Islamic holy month of fasting, reflection and prayer observed by Muslims worldwide. While concerts are not prohibited during the period, large-scale outdoor entertainment events can be viewed as culturally insensitive, particularly during the early days of the observance.

“Dubai is not as strict about Ramadan regulations as it once was, but that doesn’t mean audiences will openly cheer at an outdoor venue during the first days of Ramadan,” a UAE-based K-pop promoter said. “Dubai Media City Amphitheater is an outdoor space surrounded by offices and residential areas. In this case, an indoor arena might have been a more appropriate choice.”

Ahead of the Dubai show, G-Dragon will hold his first solo fan meeting in Seoul from Feb. 6 to 8 at KSPO Dome. He will then continue meeting fans in Yokohama, Japan, and Bangkok, Thailand.