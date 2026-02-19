Across Korea, major and regional performing arts venues are expanding morning and afternoon concert series this year to attract daytime audiences and make classical music more accessible, with tickets priced between 10,000 won and 30,000 won.

11 o’clock: Time for music

Matinee programs, which combine performances with commentary, make concerts more accessible by lowering barriers for first-time listeners.

Popular programs, which typically begin at 11 a.m., include Lotte Concert Hall’s “Matinee" and the Seoul Arts Center's “11 O’Clock Concert" series, which marks its 22nd season.

While Lotte Concert Hall’s signature series centers on a featured artist presenting curated programs throughout the year — with violinist Danny Koo returning for a second season to give four performances — the Seoul Arts Center opens its series in February and March, accompanied by commentary from actor Kang Seok-woo. SAC's “11 O’Clock Concert,” presented with Hanwha Life Insurance, approaches classical music on the second Thursday of each month from February through December.

In addition to “11 O’Clock Concert," the “Heart Classic Concert” supported by KT is also held at SAC on the fourth Friday of each month over the same period, featuring performances by the KT Symphony Orchestra.

Regional venues are also embracing the daytime format with new and expanded series designed for relaxed listening.

Within Seoul, Mapo Arts Center has launched MAC Morning, held on the fourth Wednesday of each month from March through December. The concerts feature commentary by concert guide Kim Yong-bae alongside conductor Kim Kwang-hyun and the 55-member Orchestra M. Kim previously served as president of the Seoul Arts Center and led its flagship matinee program, the “11 O’Clock Concert.”

The Yeongdeungpo Cultural Foundation will also present the “2026 Yeongdeungpo Art Hall Matinee Concert with Geum Nan-se,” featuring the veteran Korean conductor known for his long-standing efforts to make orchestral music more accessible. The series will run three times between April and October.

At Gangdong Arts Center in eastern Seoul, writer Kim Young-ha will host a four-part matinee series, “The Reason for Travel, and Music,” opening April 1 with an Italy-themed program.

At Bucheon Arts Center, pianist Park Sang-wook will host the “BAC Brunch Series: Brunch Concert with Pianist Park Sang-wook,” presented three times this year on Feb. 25, April 22 and June 24.

Arts Center Incheon will launch “Jojo Classic,” a weekday 11 a.m. concert series jointly organized with the Incheon Philharmonic Orchestra, beginning March 12 at the Arts Center Incheon Concert Hall. Expanding beyond earlier small-ensemble matinees, the four-concert series features full orchestral performances led by music director Choi Soo-yeoul, with commentary and conducting by associate conductor Chung Han-gyul.

In Daegu, the Suseong Artpia will present a year-round morning concert series featuring a wide range of artists and instruments including cellist Yang Sung-won in March, violinists Choi Song-ha in May and Kim Dong-hyun in July among others.

Time for coffee, a performance, or both?

Beyond morning matinees, several venues are also experimenting with early-afternoon concerts, typically scheduled around 2 or 3 p.m., offering an alternative to evening performances.

Seongnam Arts Center is launching a new daytime series titled “Afternoon Concert 2026," an eight-concert series to be held at 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month from March to June and again from September to December. The program adopts the concept of a “journey around the world through the arts,” exploring the music, history and culture of a different country each month. Audiences can expect a wide-ranging repertoire spanning Korean art songs, French chanson, Brazilian bossa nova, Argentine tango and Italian opera. The eight concerts will be led by TV personality Alberto Mondi.

Incheon Art and Culture Center continues its long-running “Coffee Concert” series, held at 2 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month from March 18 to July. Audiences are invited to take in diverse genres alongside a cup of coffee. The lineup spans tango, contemporary dance, fusion gugak, classical music and crossovers between traditional Korean music and jazz.

At Kumho Art Hall, Saturdays at 3 p.m. are reserved for young prodigies. Beginning Feb. 21 and running for six straight weeks, the hall will present the Kumho Prodigy Concert, a series showcasing talented musicians under the age of 15.