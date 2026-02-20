Cassia Sokcho welcomes spring flavors with dining promotions

Cassia Sokcho is offering limited dining experiences built around seasonal herbs, seafood and matcha. At Vista, the hotel’s fourth-floor buffet restaurant, specials include herb-marinated tender roast beef, grilled king prawns, chili crab with crown daisy greens, sea squirt mulhoe and tuna carpaccio with seasonal greens. Horizon cafe and bakery's seasonal items include fernbrake and beef brisket aglio e olio, basil-cream shrimp fettuccine and abalone spring-greens bibimbap. The Horizon in Spring promotion introduces five matcha drinks — including matcha latte, matcha cold brew and matcha fizz — priced at 17,000 won each. Bosco bar and lounge's three spring cocktails are available for 25,000 won each, or 65,000 won for a three-drink set. The promotion runs through May 31.

Kylin Villa Resort in Jeju launches pet-friendly spring trekking event

Kylin Villa Resort in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, is introducing a monthlong pet-friendly travel event in March designed around early-spring walking trails. Healing Trekking with Pet encourages guests to explore nearby oreum trails and olle paths with their animals. Guests booking the Pet Staycation package through the resort's official website receive a 10 percent discount, while visitors traveling with pets under regular reservations receive a 10,000 won discount on the pet charge. Participants who upload photos of their trekking experience on social media receive a 5,000 won convenience-store coupon at the resort.

Grand Josun Jeju introduces Viva Spring wellness package

Grand Josun Jeju's seasonal stay program is centered on wellness activities and dining through May 31. The Viva Spring package includes access to the hotel’s Holistic Wellness Program operated by its activity team Gran J, with options such as slow vinyasa yoga, meditation sessions and core-strength classes. One session for two guests is included per night. Guests also receive a pizza set at the lounge and bar, along with lifestyle-brand gifts that vary by room type. Rates start at 385,000 won per night for a Deluxe room in the main building and 605,000 won for a Hill Suite. Guests staying two nights or more receive breakfast for two at Aria buffet restaurant. Reservations made by Monday receive a 10 percent discount.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam pairs Korean dinner course with unlimited drinks

Andaz Seoul Gangnam is expanding its modern Korean dining experience with a new dinner option combining a course meal with unlimited beverages. At Jogakbo, the Juansang dinner course is priced at 95,000 won, with an optional 30,000 won add-on that includes two hours of unlimited drinks. The beverage selection features traditional Korean liquors curated by a sommelier, including Hwayo 25, Hansan sogokju and makgeolli, alongside wine and draft beer. The Juansang course includes small appetizers, seasonal seafood dishes, grilled beef sirloin, smoked black cod, pork gangjeong, seafood stew and fried rice with diced radish kimchi, followed by dessert and coffee or tea.

Walkerhill presents three spring stay packages across its hotels

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts is offering the All That Spring seasonal room package across three properties through May 31. At Grand Walkerhill Seoul, the Spring Forest package starts at 267,000 won, with options including breakfast, a terrarium kit experience, or a pizza-and-beer set. Premium options with club-lounge access start at 469,000 won. Vista Walkerhill Seoul’s Vista Palette package offers either a petite afternoon tea set or wellness smoothies with breakfast. Rates begin at 339,000 won. Douglas House offers the Spring Pages package from 279,000 won, including lounge benefits and a forest-themed desk object inspired by the property’s library. All packages are designed for two adults and include restaurant discounts and rewards benefits.