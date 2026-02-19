Korea’s leading building materials company LX Hausys said Thursday it showcased its latest surface materials at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show 2026 in Orlando, Florida, accelerating its push into the North American market.

The exhibition, held Feb. 17-19, followed the company’s participation in The International Surface Event 2026 in late January, marking its second major US exhibition this year aimed at driving local customer acquisition.

At the event, the company unveiled new surface materials designed to reflect North American preferences for larger kitchens and bathrooms. The lineup included the engineered stone brand Viatera, the acrylic solid surface brand Himacs and the porcelain surface brand Teracanto.

Among the newly introduced products were the engineered stone models “Viatera Solea,” featuring subtle gold veining inspired by natural marble, and “Viatera Midnight Ember Brushed,” designed with a deep black finish.

The company also introduced “Borte,” an integrated furniture board made by applying decorative film directly to medium-density fiberboard. LX Hausys said the product attracted attention for its premium texture and high resistance to scratches and stains.

The exhibition booth featured full-scale kitchen and bathroom showrooms displaying the company’s key products, along with an interactive material-matching zone where visitors could examine surface textures and test product combinations.

“By presenting a comprehensive range of products, from surface materials such as engineered stone and porcelain to furniture boards and flooring, we are receiving positive feedback from customers,” an LX Hausys official said. “We will continue to participate in major global exhibitions to expand our overseas sales.”