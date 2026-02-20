"Humint"
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 11
Action/Thriller
Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
A South Korean intelligence officer (Zo In-sung) and a North Korean state security agent (Park Jung-min) find their missions colliding in Vladivostok, where a shared connection to a North Korean woman (Shin Se-kyung) draws them into a dangerous game of espionage and survival.
"Wuthering Heights"
(US)
Opened Feb. 11
Romance/Drama
Directed by Emerald Fennell
On the windswept Yorkshire moors, Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) and the orphan Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) share an all-consuming love that tears apart everyone around them.
"Number One"
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 11
Drama
Directed by Kim Tae-yong
A son (Choi Woo-shik) discovers he can see a countdown to his mother's (Jang Hye-jin) death — one that drops every time he eats her cooking.
"The King's Warden"
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 4
History/Drama
Directed by Jang Hang-jun
A savvy village chief (Yoo Hae-jin) looks after the deposed boy king Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) after the young monarch is exiled to his remote town, and the two form an unlikely bond as threats from the capital close in.
