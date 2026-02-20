"Humint"

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 11

Action/Thriller

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

A South Korean intelligence officer (Zo In-sung) and a North Korean state security agent (Park Jung-min) find their missions colliding in Vladivostok, where a shared connection to a North Korean woman (Shin Se-kyung) draws them into a dangerous game of espionage and survival.

"Wuthering Heights"

(US)

Opened Feb. 11

Romance/Drama

Directed by Emerald Fennell

On the windswept Yorkshire moors, Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) and the orphan Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) share an all-consuming love that tears apart everyone around them.

"Number One"

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 11

Drama

Directed by Kim Tae-yong

A son (Choi Woo-shik) discovers he can see a countdown to his mother's (Jang Hye-jin) death — one that drops every time he eats her cooking.

"The King's Warden"

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 4

History/Drama

Directed by Jang Hang-jun

A savvy village chief (Yoo Hae-jin) looks after the deposed boy king Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) after the young monarch is exiled to his remote town, and the two form an unlikely bond as threats from the capital close in.