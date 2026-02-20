Uljin Snow Crab and Red Snow Crab Festival

The 2026 Uljin Snow Crab and Red Snow Crab Festival will take place Feb. 27-March 2 at Hupo Port in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, celebrating one of the region’s most prized winter delicacies.

Held at Wangdolcho Plaza, the festival highlights Uljin’s signature seafood — snow crab and red snow crab — through tastings, auctions and hands-on experiences. Visitors can watch live performances by local artists, join cultural programs and try red snow crab fishing and yacht rides along the coast. Local agricultural and seafood specialties will also be available for purchase.

Admission is free.

Yangyang Naksan Beach Moonlight Bonfire Festival

The Yangyang Naksan Beach Moonlight Bonfire Festival will be held Feb. 28-March 1 on Naksan Beach in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, offering visitors a chance to enjoy the winter sea in a calm setting.

Centered around beachside bonfires, the festival invites guests to relax while listening to the sound of the ocean and acoustic buskers. The main “Bulmeong Zone” allows visitors to enjoy self-barbecue experiences, with sweet potatoes and marshmallows provided. Additional programs include a winter snack market featuring local vendors, a moon-rabbit photo zone and glow-in-the-dark face painting.

Admission is 10,000 won.

Daegwallyeong Snow Festival

The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival, one of Korea’s longest-running winter events, returns to Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, through Feb. 22.

The theme for this year's festival, which dates to 1993, follows Nundongi, Pyeongchang’s mascot, on a journey from aspiring winter athlete to a national team competitor, depicted through snow and ice sculptures.

Visitors can explore a giant snow tunnel, sledding areas and winter sports experience zones. Traditional games, local food stalls and outdoor grilling areas add to the festive atmosphere.

Admission is 10,000 won for adults and 8,000 won for children, with sledding tickets sold separately.

Namdanghang Saejogae Festival

Held along Namdanghang in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, the Namdanghang Saejogae Festival celebrates the peak season of saejogae, a plump and mildly sweet razor clam prized for its chewy texture and high protein content.

The festival runs through April 30, and features live performances by Korean singers, a clam-shucking competition and a karaoke contest, and a lively night market.

Visitors can enjoy fresh seafood dishes while taking in the winter seascape.

Admission is free.

Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival

The Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival has opened in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, running through March 2.

Held in Sumi Village, the festival highlights the clean waters and natural scenery of the region. Visitors can enjoy ice fishing for trout, along with hands-on programs such as net scooping, barehanded trout catching and dedicated fishing zones.

The festival also offers family-friendly activities, including pizza-making, steamed-bun workshops, succulent plant potting and all-terrain vehicle rides across open fields.

Admission packages start at 10,000 won per person for trout ice fishing and dome fishing experiences.