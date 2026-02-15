US President Donald Trump (right) welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Feb. 11, 2026. (Yonhap)
US President Donald Trump ‌and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed at a White House meeting on Wednesday that ‌the US would work to reduce Iran's oil exports to China, Axios reported, citing two US ⁠officials briefed on the issue.

"We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, ⁠for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China," Axios reported on ​Saturday, quoting a senior US official.

China's foreign ministry ‌did not immediately respond to a request for ‌comment ‌on Sunday, the first day ‌of a national holiday for ​the Lunar New Year.

China accounts for more ⁠than 80 percent of Iran's oil exports. Any reduction in that trade would mean lower oil revenue ⁠for ​Iran.

US and ⁠Iranian diplomats held nuclear talks through Omani mediators last ​week in an effort to revive diplomacy, after the US president positioned a naval ⁠flotilla in the region ⁠as ⁠the American ‌military prepares for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran. (Reuters)