US President Donald Trump ‌and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed at a White House meeting on Wednesday that ‌the US would work to reduce Iran's oil exports to China, Axios reported, citing two US ⁠officials briefed on the issue.

"We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, ⁠for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China," Axios reported on ​Saturday, quoting a senior US official.

China's foreign ministry ‌did not immediately respond to a request for ‌comment ‌on Sunday, the first day ‌of a national holiday for ​the Lunar New Year.

China accounts for more ⁠than 80 percent of Iran's oil exports. Any reduction in that trade would mean lower oil revenue ⁠for ​Iran.

US and ⁠Iranian diplomats held nuclear talks through Omani mediators last ​week in an effort to revive diplomacy, after the US president positioned a naval ⁠flotilla in the region ⁠as ⁠the American ‌military prepares for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran. (Reuters)