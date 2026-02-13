Still deciding how to spend the weekend or celebrate Valentine’s Day? Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet and romantic or playful and hands-on, these two spots offer refreshing but distinctly different ways to mark the occasion.

Vincent van Gogh Chocolate for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to follow your sweet tooth and seek out new chocolate havens around the city.

Tucked away in a quiet corner, La Vie en Coco offers artisanal chocolates and a cosy retreat to those stopping by.

The boutique has continued its Valentine’s tradition of creating specially designed chocolates inspired by Vincent van Gogh. This year's set will be the fifth.

Chocolatier Im Eun-ji, an admirer of the artist, selected “Wheatfield Under Thunderclouds” for this year. Completed during the final weeks of van Gogh's life, the work captures a dramatic landscape beneath dark, swirling clouds.

“When I revisited his paintings while preparing this year’s chocolates, I was particularly drawn to this piece,” Im said. “I imagined how he may have sought solace in nature amid the turmoil of his life.”

For whiskey enthusiasts, the shop offers another indulgence. Chocolate has long been considered an ideal pairing for fine spirits. La Vie en Coco's answer: “Whiskey Coco,” a drink that blends rich hot chocolate with Glenfiddich whiskey.

Though recommended chilled, it can also be enjoyed warm.

La Vie en Coco

51, Noksapyeong-daero 40-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul

Dig in at Diggerz RC

For those looking to try something a little different, a cafe near Sogang University offers a playful indoor activity that blends engineering, gaming and cafe culture.

Diggerz RC in Mapo-gu is an experiential cafe where visitors can operate remote-controlled construction vehicles inside a miniature worksite. The venue is open from noon to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, making it an easy addition to a relaxed weekend itinerary.

Upon entering the space, the centerpiece immediately draws attention: a large sand pit sculpted into hills and work zones. Miniature excavators, dump trucks and cranes move across the terrain, surrounded by construction barriers, drums and structural frames. This mini construction site is lined with bar-style seating, allowing visitors to sit comfortably while operating the machines.

Customers pay by time at a kiosk. Construction RC vehicles cost 4,000 won for 30 minutes, while off-road RC cars cost 5,000 won for the same duration. Before 4 p.m., discounted rates are available at 2,000 won and 2,500 won, respectively. Visitors must select their equipment before starting. Instruction guides make the controls easy to learn, even for beginners. The excavator models, in particular, are surprisingly precise, offering a realistic operating experience.

The cafe is divided into two zones: a heavy-equipment sand field and an off-road RC track filled with gravel and obstacles designed to simulate rugged terrain. The latter delivers the sensation of driving across a miniature mountain course.

Adding to the novelty, drinks — including coffee prepared by a robot barista — as well as alcohol and light snacks are available. Customers can also order delivery, such as pizza or fried chicken, to the cafe.

Diggerz RC feels like a playground for adults while remaining family-friendly. It is recommended for those seeking a unique indoor activity, especially during colder weather.

Diggerz RC

69, Seogang-ro 16-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul