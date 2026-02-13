Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches Seollal dining promotion

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is offering a Seollal gastronomic promotion designed for family gatherings, available across several dining venues. At Michelin one-star Cantonese restaurant Yu Yuan, guests can enjoy festive specialties such as Poon Choi, crispy suckling pig with fermented red tofu and ginger-infused nian gao through Feb. 22, with prices starting at 32,000 won. The hotel’s international buffet restaurant, The Market Kitchen, will present Korean holiday dishes including tteokguk, japchae and assorted jeon from Feb. 16 to 18 at 199,000 won per person. The hotel also introduces a Stay & Dine package, which includes one night of accommodation, restaurant credit of up to 200,000 won and sauna access for two. The package is available through March 15, with Deluxe Room rates starting at 740,000 won.

Park Hyatt Seoul hosts guest bartending by Le Chamber’s Louis Eom

Park Hyatt Seoul’s live music bar Timber House will host a one-night guest bartending event featuring Louis Eom, owner and bartender of the Seoul speakeasy bar Le Chamber, on Feb. 20. The event will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and present three signature cocktails inspired by Eom’s storytelling approach to mixology: “Chamber Story,” a tropical tiki-style drink with a smoky finish; “Bartender’s Breakfast,” inspired by travel mornings; and “Relation,” a reinterpretation of a vodka tonic with chrysanthemum tea and bokbunja flavors. Each cocktail is priced at 30,000 won. The event combines live music with contemporary cocktail culture, offering guests an immersive evening experience. Reservations and inquiries can be made through Timber House and Park Hyatt Seoul.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong introduces “Wine & Dine” pairing dinner

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong will present a six-course French wine-pairing dinner, “Wine & Dine,” at its lobby lounge and bar Lumiere from March 1 to 31. Inspired by the shared symbolism of Myeongdong and Paris as “cities of light,” the experience features dishes such as beef tonnato with truffle, saffron seafood chowder, grilled salmon and premium striploin steak with truffle arancini, paired with wines selected by a sommelier. The dinner begins with a welcome glass of sparkling wine and concludes with a creme brulee dessert. The promotion is available from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is priced at 109,000 won for two people, offering a refined yet accessible fine-dining experience in central Seoul.

Kensington Hotel Yeouido to hold “Say Yes” wedding showcase

Kensington Hotel Yeouido will host its wedding showcase “Say Yes” from Feb. 28 to March 1, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Held at the Central Park wedding hall on the 15th floor, the event allows engaged couples to experience wedding hall styling, menu tastings and ceremony demonstrations in a Han River-view venue recently renovated in a house-wedding concept. Couples can explore Western and Korean course menus, buffet options and customizable wedding designs. The hotel also promotes flexible wedding planning by removing minimum guest guarantees, enabling micro-weddings of fewer than 20 guests. Couples who sign contracts on-site will receive benefits such as discounted venue rental, menu pricing and floral services. Participation requires reservation by Feb. 26.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents Valentine’s dinner at Jogakbo

Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s restaurant Jogakbo will offer a Valentine’s Day special dinner through Sunday, featuring curated courses from both Jogakbo Kitchen, which focuses on modern Korean dining, and Meat & Co. Steakhouse. The experience begins with a glass of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Rose champagne and continues with dishes such as poached lobster, porcini mushroom soup, grilled Korean beef tenderloin and seasonal seafood, followed by a heart-shaped dessert prepared by the hotel’s pastry chef. During February, the restaurant will also run a corkage-free promotion. The Valentine’s Day special dinner is priced at 180,000 won per person, with a 20 percent discount available through reservations on Catch Table.