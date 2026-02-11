Hanjin Logistics said Wednesday that it has doubled the capacity of its second fulfillment center in Los Angeles to support growing demand from Korean beauty brands in the North American market.

The move marks the company’s third major expansion in the region. Hanjin opened its first 10,600-square-meter fulfillment center in Los Angeles in 2022, followed by an expansion in 2024 and the launch of a second facility in 2025.

According to South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, cosmetics exports to the United States reached a record 3.23 trillion won ($2.2 billion) in 2025, up 15.1 percent from a year earlier.

Hanjin’s Los Angeles fulfillment centers provide logistics services including business-to-business and business-to-consumer distribution, freight forwarding, and retail channel connectivity, supporting Korean brands’ market entry in the region.

The expanded facility is equipped with automation systems, including autonomous robots for picking operations and in-house developed packing kiosks, to improve efficiency.

"We proceeded with this third expansion to provide stable integrated logistics services in line with the growing global demand for K-brands," a Hanjin official said. "We will act as a solid partner, leveraging our unrivaled logistics capabilities to help Korean brands secure strong competitiveness in the global market."

Beyond North America, Hanjin is expanding its global network. In December, the company established a fulfillment center in Amsterdam for Korean beauty brands to support clients in the European market.