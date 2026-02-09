HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering said Monday that it posted record revenue and operating profit in 2025, as high-value vessels and efficiency gains lifted profitability across its shipbuilding and engine units.

The shipbuilding holding unit of HD Hyundai Group said operating profit for 2025 came to 3.9 trillion won ($2.66 billion), up 172.3 percent from a year earlier. Annual revenue was at 29.93 trillion won, up 17.2 percent on-year, both the highest on record.

The results mark a sharp turnaround from 2019 when the holding company was launched, when revenue stood at 15.18 trillion won and operating profit came to 290.2 billion won.

In the fourth quarter, revenue and operating profit rose 13.8 percent and 108 percent from a year earlier to 8.15 trillion won and 1.04 trillion won, respectively.

Breaking down by affiliates, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries led the group’s earnings with revenue of 17.58 trillion won in 2025, up 21.4 percent from a year earlier. Operating profit jumped 188.9 percent to reach 2.38 trillion won, marking the first time in 13 years that HHI has exceeded 2 trillion won since the shipbuilding industry’s peak in 2012.

HD Hyundai Samho reported revenue of 8.07 trillion won and operating profit of 1.36 trillion won, while HD Hyundai Mipo, which merged with HHI in December, logged revenue of 3.72 trillion won and operating profit of 358.7 billion won through the third quarter.

Engine unit HD Hyundai Marine Engine posted revenue of 402.4 billion won and operating profit of 75.9 billion won, fueled by higher engine deliveries and parts sales. Solar affiliate HD Hyundai Energy Solutions reported revenue of 492.7 billion won and operating profit of 41.2 billion won.