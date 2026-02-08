A grand face-off in K-pop is on the horizon, as two of the industry’s most prominent girl groups — Blackpink and Ive — are gearing up for back-to-back releases late this month.

With only four days separating the two groups’ respective returns, K-pop fans are anticipating a head-to-head battle on the charts, pitting one of the most globally recognized acts against a leading fourth-generation girl group, each of them known for consistently putting out hits.

On Feb. 27, Blackpink will release its third EP, “Deadline,” returning with the group's first album since its second full-length album “Born Pink” was released in September 2022. With “Born Pink,” Blackpink became the first K-pop girl group to sell more than 2 million copies in just two days.

Blackpink's prerelease single from July 2025, “Jump,” shattered records upon release — ranking No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts and No. 28 on the Hot 100. On Spotify, “Jump” garnered over 7 million streams on just the first day, the best debut for any K-pop single in 2025.

Despite the gap between album releases, the four-member girl group has maintained momentum through their individual careers, with notable achievements in solo albums, performances, acting and fashion. The group recently wrapped up its “Deadline” world tour in Hong Kong on Jan. 26.

Just a few days before Blackpink’s return, Ive is set to drop its sophomore full-length album “Revive+” on Feb. 23. The release comes roughly six months after the group's mini album “Ive Secret.”

Since debuting in 2021, Ive has released several breakout hits, starting from its debut “Eleven,” followed by “Love Dive” and “After Like,” and has achieved seven consecutive million-seller albums. In 2025, the group earned 20 music show trophies with “Rebel Heart,” “Attitude” and “XOXZ.”

Ahead of the return, Ive releases prerelease single “Bang Bang” on Monday. The bold, EDM-influenced track contrasts the group’s previous sound. The teaser released Feb. 2 on TikTok has stirred buzz among fans intrigued by Ive’s evolving musical identity and image.

The upcoming album is also expected to include solo tracks that individual Ive members first performed in concert in 2025. The group showcased unreleased solo tracks — “Eight” by Jang Wonyoung, “In Your Heart” by Rei, “Unreal” by Liz, “Odd” by Gaeul, “Super Icy” by Leeseo and “Force” by An Yujin — but none have been officially released on streaming platforms.

Following the new album’s release, Ive is also set to continue its second world tour, “Show What I Am.” Starting with Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on April 4, the group is expected to continue to Osaka in Japan, Manila, Singapore and Macao.

Meanwhile, adding to the crowded comeback lineup, rookie girl group Hearts2Hearts is set to return in late February with the new digital single “Rude!” on Feb. 20. The release marks the group’s first new music in four months, since its first EP “Focus.”