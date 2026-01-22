Ive, set to return late February, is expected to bring out its second studio album, according to a local media report on Thursday.

Its first album, “I’ve Ive,” was released in April 2023 and featured two lead tracks: “I Am” and “Kitsch.” Both songs swept all major domestic music charts, making Ive the first fourth-generation girl group in Korea to have two tracks from one album achieve the feat.

The album was also the third by a K-pop girl group to log 1 million sales in its first week, after Blackpink and Aespa.

In a teaser video for Ive's upcoming album, uploaded Wednesday, Jang Wonyoung whistles as she struts down a corridor — a scene reminiscent of Tarantino’s “Kill Bill.”