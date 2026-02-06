Rookie girl group Hearts2Hearts is poised to release a single, label SM Entertainment said Friday.

The group will drop “Rude!” on Feb. 20, about four months after its first EP, “Focus.” It debuted in February 2025 with “The Chase” and added the digital single “Style” in June, followed by a mini album in October. The group took home seven rookie awards by the end of the year and was a candidate for best new artist (K-pop) at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

On Feb. 21-22, the eight members will meet and greet fans in Seoul at their first fan meetup, “Hearts 2 House.” The following month, they will have showcases in New York and Los Angeles for US fans. On March 28, the group will host a fan meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.