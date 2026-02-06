Four Seasons Hotel Seoul invites Seven Yi to H. Bar for one night

H. Bar inside the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul will host Taipei mixologist Seven Yi for a one-night guest shift on Wednesday. Yi, known for experimental cocktails with food pairings at his bars Room by Le Kief and Mad Men, will present a course-style menu that reworks classic drinks with modern techniques.

The eight-seat bar operates like a tasting counter, so reservations are essential. Cocktails are priced at 29,000 won, served from 8 p.m. to midnight. Expect refined, minimalist pours rather than sugary crowd-pleasers — ideal for travelers seeking a curated, late-night Seoul experience.

Josun Palace launches art themed stay with ceramic gift

Art meets accommodation at Josun Palace in Gangnam, southern Seoul, where guests can view a hotelwide ceramics exhibition by artist Liu Kim while staying overnight. Sculptural moon jars and new works are displayed across public spaces, turning the property into a walk-thru gallery.

The limited-time package includes breakfast at the buffet restaurant, wellness club access and a small ceramic artwork to take home. Higher room tiers add lounge drinks and canapes.

Rates start at 1,078,000 won through March 3. Collectors and design-minded travelers may find the keepsake artwork and immersive setting worth the splurge.

Grand Hyatt Seoul debuts coffee and gin cocktail class at JJ Mahoney

Nightlife gets hands-on at JJ Mahoney’s, the lounge at Grand Hyatt Seoul, which is launching a small-group class blending specialty coffee and craft gin. Participants learn how roast profiles and botanical notes interact, then build their own espresso martini-style cocktail with guidance from coffee and spirits pros.

The session runs about an hour and includes tasting, instruction and a welcome drink, plus entry to the lounge afterward — making it feel more like an evening out than a classroom.

The class costs 50,000 won per person. Ideal for travelers looking for an interactive pre-dinner activity or date-night alternative.

Hanwha Hotels & Resorts introduces winter healing trip package

For families traveling during the colder months, Hanwha Resorts is bundling rooms with warm-water fun. The Real Healing Trip package covers one night for four guests, water park or hot spring access and small amenities, available at most nationwide properties.

Locations such as Seorak Waterpia and Gyeongju’s Pororo Aqua Village keep pools heated through winter, while select resorts offer unlimited sauna entry.

Stays run Feb. 17-27, with weekday rates starting at 148,000 won.

Lotte Hotels & Resorts' Lunar New Year feast to go

Travelers skipping home cooking for the holidays can order a ready-made feast from Lotte Hotel Seoul and Lotte Hotel World.

The hotel’s takeaway Delight Box packs braised short ribs, assorted savory pancakes, abalone, japchae noodles, vegetables and sweets into a three-tiered set for three to four people.

Prices are 330,000 won, or 390,000 won with an added kimchi set. Preorder by Feb. 16, with pickup Feb. 13-18.