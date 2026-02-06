"The King's Warden"

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 4

History/Drama

Directed by Jang Hang-jun

A savvy village chief (Yoo Hae-jin) looks after the deposed boy king Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) after the young monarch is exiled to his remote town, and the two form an unlikely bond as threats from the capital close in.

"Mercy"

(US)

Opened Feb. 4

Sci-Fi/Thriller

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov

In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) accused of murdering his wife has 90 minutes to prove his innocence before an AI judge (Rebecca Ferguson) carries out the sentence.

"Send Help"

(US)

Opened Jan. 28

Horror/Thriller

Directed by Sam Raimi

An employee (Rachel McAdams) and her overbearing boss (Dylan O'Brien) are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash, forced to set aside their differences to survive.

"The Housemaid"

(US)

Opened Jan. 28

Thriller

Directed by Paul Feig

A young woman with a troubled past (Sydney Sweeney) takes a job as live-in maid for a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar) whose picture-perfect household hides dark secrets, in this adaptation of Freida McFadden's bestselling novel.