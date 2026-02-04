The number of newly naturalized South Koreans surpassed 11,000 in 2025, marking the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Ministry of Justice, 11,344 of the 18,623 naturalization applicants successfully obtained South Korean citizenship in 2025.

The number of newly naturalized citizens previously reached a record high of 13,885 in 2020, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said the surge at the time reflected the global implementation of lockdown policies, with many foreign residents opting to apply for Korean citizenship to stay longer as travel restrictions prevented them from returning to their home countries.

Naturalizations declined in 2021 and 2022 to 10,895 and 10,248, respectively, before rebounding to 10,346 in 2023.

Of the 11,344 newly naturalized citizens, 56.5 percent were originally from China. The number of naturalized citizens originating from China also logged the highest proportion since the pandemic. They were followed by applicants from Vietnam, who accounted for 23.4 percent, the Philippines at 3.1 percent and Thailand at 2.2 percent.

The number of ethnic Koreans who recovered their citizenship also rose year-on-year, from 3,607 in 2024 to 4,037 in 2025. This figure has increased annually since 2021, when it logged 1,764.

The largest share of citizenship recoveries came from Japan, followed by China and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, 25,200 South Koreans renounced their citizenship in 2025, down from 26,494 the previous year. Most of those who gave up their citizenship acquired US nationality, accounting for 72.1 percent, followed by Canada, Australia and Japan.