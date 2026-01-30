Sweet escape for two at Glad Hotels

Glad Hotels is offering a limited-time Valentine's and White Day package that pairs a one-night stay with a curated gift set and late checkout.

The Red Holiday Stay includes a 375-milliliter bottle of Hwayo 19 soju with two glasses, a heart-shaped box of Lindt Lindor chocolates and a message card. The package is available through March 15 at Glad Yeouido, Glad Mapo, Glad Gangnam Coex Center and Maison Glad Jeju.

Rates start from 114,000 won, positioning the stay as an affordable way to mark the season without overstatement.

Strawberry afternoon at Grand Hyatt Seoul

At the Grand Hyatt Seoul, the Gallery lobby lounge is running a winter strawberry-themed afternoon tea buffet through Feb. 28.

The Strawberry Reverie spread focuses on restrained sweetness and familiar desserts, accompanied by coffee, tea and a signature strawberry mocktail, with optional Champagne. Live cello and piano provide background music rather than spectacle. The buffet is offered in two daily sessions, with weekday seatings from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

The buffet is price at 150,000 won for two. Champagne is 25,000 won per glass or 170,000 won per bottle.

Sono anniversary deals across the country

To mark its 47th anniversary, Sono International has launched the Sono Brand Day promotion across 20 Sono hotels and resorts nationwide.

The package includes one night's accommodation, breakfast for two, late checkout on weekdays and added perks such as free breakfast for one preschool-age child and 50 percent off water park or sauna access for up to four people.

Prices are offered at up to 43 percent off standard rates, with exact costs varying by property and date. The promotion is on sale through Feb. 9 for stays through April 30.

Seollal gifts and to-go dining at The Plaza

The Plaza Seoul is selling Seollal gift sets ranging from 30,000 won to 2.5 million won, spanning premium Korean beef, seafood, wines and in-house products.

Private-label wines and "P-Collection" items are discounted by up to 20 percent during the holiday period, with delivery available in the Seoul metropolitan area.

For those looking to simplify holiday meals, the hotel is also offering a limited Happy Holiday To-Go set for five to six people, featuring 11 dishes, including beef soup with rice cakes and braised short ribs. Only 50 sets are available at 600,000 won, with sales open through Feb. 8.

Valentine's desserts at DoubleTree by Hilton Pangyo

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo is marking Valentine's Day with a limited-edition cake and minicake available by preorder.

The main offering, the Velvet Heart, layers vanilla white chocolate mousse, raspberry cream and red velvet sponge, finished with dark and white chocolate accents. It will sell for 68,000 won on Feb. 13-14. A smaller heart-shaped version, designed for single-gift purchases, is priced at 17,000 won.

Orders must be placed at least two days in advance, with a 15 percent early-bird discount available for reservations made by Feb. 7.