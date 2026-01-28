Seventh EP 'The Sin: Vanish' drives strong sales, streaming, global chart results

Enhypen has claimed its first-ever No. 1 spot on Billboard's Artist 100 chart, marking the group as the most influential artist in the US for the week following the release of its latest album.

According to Billboard's latest charts dated Jan. 31, Enhypen stands alone atop the Artist 100 ranking, which measures overall artist activity based on album and song sales, streaming, radio airplay and social media engagement. It is the first time the group has led the chart, which is often seen as a barometer of an artist's total market impact.

The milestone was driven by the group's seventh EP, "The Sin: Vanish," which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album has dominated multiple component charts, ranking first for top album sales, top current album sales and world albums.

The main track "Knife" also posted strong results, topping the World Digital Song Sales chart and entering the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts at No. 90 and No. 62, respectively. Billboard said that tracks from "The Sin: Vanish" generated a combined 9.51 million official on-demand streams during the tracking period, setting a new career high for the group.

With the latest release, Enhypen has now placed six consecutive albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10. Previous entries include "Manifesto: Day 1" (No. 6), "Dark Blood" (No. 4), "Orange Blood" (No. 4), studio album "Romance: Untold" (No. 2) and "Desire: Unleash" (No. 3).

"The Sin: Vanish" narrowly missed the top spot on the Billboard 200, finishing just 1,000 units behind rapper A$AP Rocky's fourth studio album, "Don't Be Dumb," released nearly eight years after his previous full-length record.

Commercial momentum extended beyond the US. The album sold more than 2.07 million copies worldwide in its first week, becoming Enhypen's fourth double-million-seller. In Korea, it topped the Hanteo weekly album chart based on just three days of sales, while in Japan it led Line Music's weekly Album Top 100 and Oricon's daily album ranking.

Meanwhile, Enhypen is set to meet fans through its "Vampire is Coming" special event on Friday at Coex in southern Seoul. The event will feature a joint viewing of the four chapter videos tied to "The Sin: Vanish," along with a talk session aimed at deepening fans' engagement with the album's narrative.

The fan event moves to Hong Kong on Saturday and then Tokyo on Feb. 14.