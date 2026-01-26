Enhypen’s seventh EP, “The Sin: Vanish,” landed in the No. 2 spot on Billboard 200, according to the chart preview published on Sunday in the US.

The newest set is the group’s sixth consecutive album to find itself in the top 10 on the main albums chart. The streak began in 2022 with “Manifesto: Day 1” at No. 6. Four albums in between ranked in the top five: fourth EP “Dark Blood” and fifth EP “Orange Blood” both at No. 4, second LP “Romance: Untold” at No. 2 and sixth EP “Desire: Unleash” at No. 3.

The seventh mini album rolled out on Jan. 16 and sold over 2 million copies in the first week, becoming the septet’s fourth album to be a double-million-seller. Last week, a remix album of 11 tracks from the EP was also released, containing an English-language version of lead single “Knife.”