Sunghoon of K-pop boy group Enhypen has been selected as a torchbearer for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, his agency said Saturday.

Before debuting, Sunghoon was part of South Korea's national figure skating reserve team. Since last year, he has served as an ambassador for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee. He was recommended by Samsung Electronics Co., one of the official sponsors of the global event.

"As I am fully aware of the passion and effort by the national representatives who have shed sweat for the Winter Olympics, I have great respect and support for them," Sunghoon was quoted as saying.

"I had dreamed of being part of the Olympics when I was skating, and I am thrilled to be able to fulfill that dream now as a singer."

The seven-member multinational boy group, which debuted in 2020, released its seventh EP last week. (Yonhap)