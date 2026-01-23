"Project Y"

(South Korea)

Opened Jan. 21

Action/Drama

Directed by Lee Hwan

With nothing left to lose, two friends (Han So-hee, Jeon Jong-seo) hatch a plan to steal a crime ring's hidden fortune, but their heist spirals into bloodshed.

"Heartman"

(South Korea)

Opened Jan. 14

Comedy/Romance

Directed by Choi Won-sub

A washed-up rock front man (Kwon Sang-woo) scrambles to hide his daughter when he falls for an old flame (Moon Chae-won) who cannot stand kids, in this remake of the Argentine comedy "No Kids."

"Choir of God"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 31

Drama/Musical

Directed by Kim Hyung-hyeop

North Korean soldiers tasked with cracking down on underground churches are ordered to form a fake choir to swindle foreign aid money, only to find themselves changed by the music they set out to exploit.

"Once We Were Us"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 31

Romance

Directed by Kim Do-young

Two strangers (Moon Ga-young, Koo Kyo-hwan) meet on a bus, fall in love while chasing their dreams in the city and reunite a decade after parting ways, in this Korean remake of the 2018 Chinese film "Us and Them."