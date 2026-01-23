Sheraton Grand Incheon launches Seollal To-Go and festive gift sets

Sheraton Grand Incheon offers a festive way to celebrate Seollal at home with its “Seollal To-Go” feast designed for five to six people and priced at 290,000 won. The spread includes Korean holiday classics such as braised short ribs, beef bulgogi, japchae, assorted jeon, abalone jang, grilled croaker and seasonal banchan, with an optional LA galbi add-on (700 grams) for an extra 50,000 won. Pick-up is available Feb. 9-18, with special time slots on Seollal. Alongside the meal, the hotel presents gift sets ranging from premium hanwoo (from 190,000 won) and Australian wagyu (360,000 won) to honey assortments, pastries and wine packages, with a 15-percent early-bird discount for preorders made by Sunday.

Kylin Villa Resort launches morning yoga wellness stay in the forests of Jeju

Set on the forested slopes of Hallasan, Kylin Villa Resort introduces its first full-scale wellness stay with the “Wellness Morning Yoga” package, available for Friday to Saturday one-night stays from 240,000 won. Guests check into a Platinum Deluxe King room and begin Saturday with a guided outdoor yoga session from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., suitable for all levels. The package also includes a 10,000 won voucher for the convenience store on the property and a relaxed late checkout. The program is part of the resort’s broader plan to develop nature-based wellness experiences in collaboration with local instructors.

Grand Hyatt Seoul curates winter art escape overlooking Namsan

Grand Hyatt Seoul offers an art-focused retreat with exhibitions at its in-house galleries, Gana Art Namsan and The Trinity Gallery. Visitors can explore Lea Belooussovitch’s first solo show in Korea through Feb. 1 and Choi Eun-hye’s “Light Becoming Time” through Feb. 12, then unwind in the hotel’s lounge overlooking Namsan. The experience pairs well with an overnight stay and afternoon tea or champagne, making it an atmospheric cultural escape in the heart of Seoul. While room rates vary by date, winter stays typically begin from the mid-300,000-won range.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul introduces private dining celebration

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers a Celebration Package that adds private dining and festive touches for just 100,000 won on top of a course menu. Available at restaurants including Boccalino, Yu Yuan, Akira Back and The Market Kitchen, the package grants access to a private dining room, a personalized lettering cake, balloon decor and photo props -- services valued at up to 500,000 won. Reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance, and each venue’s minimum food spend applies.

Signiel Seoul warms up winter with hot chocolate and strawberries at Sky Lounge

High above the city on the 79th floor, Signiel Seoul’s Sky Lounge presents “Chocolat Chaud de Signiel,” a winter set built around rich French-style hot chocolate and Korea’s premium Kingsberry strawberries. Priced from about 60,000 won for two, the set includes two cups of hot chocolate, fresh strawberries, vanilla Chantilly cream and a butter croissant, available through Feb. 28. For those planning a stay, the “Taste of Winter” room package pairs one night’s accommodation with the dessert set and two complimentary Americanos, with rates starting from 627,385 won.