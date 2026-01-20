South Korean prosecutors on Monday sought lengthy prison sentences for three members of a Thailand-based voice-phishing ring accused of swindling 6.64 billion won ($4.5 million) from Korean victims last year.

At a sentencing hearing at the Seoul Southern District Court, prosecutors requested a 40-year term for the defendant described as a team leader in the operation, which was originally formed in Cambodia before relocating to Thailand.

Prosecutors requested 35-year and 30-year sentences for the two other members.

The trio is charged with joining a criminal organization and committing telecommunications-based financial fraud.

They allegedly duped multiple victims between April and July 2025 by claiming they could secure virtual assets at discounted prices.

The alleged ringleader is also accused of assaulting a subordinate and extorting 9 million won from the subordinate’s family by threatening to kill him.

All three defendants admitted to most of the charges during the hearing.

A ruling is scheduled for Feb. 11.