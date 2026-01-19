Porsche Korea delivered 10,746 vehicles in 2025, up about 30 percent from a year earlier, the company said Monday, marking the second time its annual sales in Korea have topped the 10,000-unit mark.

The performance underscores Porsche’s steadily expanding footprint in the Korean market and reflects a product strategy aimed at balancing shifting global demand across multiple powertrain types.

In 2025, Porsche Korea maintained a relatively even sales mix: internal combustion engine models accounted for 38 percent of deliveries, plug-in hybrids 28 percent, and battery electric vehicles 34 percent.

Electrified models were the main growth driver. Combined deliveries of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids reached 6,630 units, making up nearly 62 percent of total sales. The trend aligns with Porsche’s global transition toward electrification, with EVs accounting for 34.3 percent of the brand’s worldwide deliveries and surpassing combustion engine sales in Europe for the first time.

Among individual models, the Taycan exceeded 2,000 units in annual sales for the first time since its launch in 2020. The all-electric Macan, introduced in Korea in February, also gained rapid traction. Together, the two electric models accounted for about 44 percent of Porsche Korea’s total deliveries.

The company said the results were achieved within a year of CEO Mathias Busse taking office, citing expanded service infrastructure, enhanced customer experience programs and a product lineup tailored to local preferences.

Looking ahead, Porsche plans to continue investing across all three powertrain categories while responding to rising demand for vehicle personalization. The automaker aims to expand its Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and Sonderwunsch programs to offer a wider range of customization options.

“We will continue to deliver sports cars that inspire our customers while maintaining a flexible powertrain strategy,” a Porsche Korea official said. “Despite a challenging market environment, we remain focused on sustaining demand and laying the groundwork for long-term growth.”