Porsche Korea announced on Wednesday that it has donated a total of 130 million won ($90,000) to ChildFund Korea and Make-A-Wish Korea to support children with incurable diseases and those from low-income families during the holiday season.

The German automaker’s local subsidiary delivered 65 million won to each organization. The funds will be used to pay winter heating costs for vulnerable children and to support young people undergoing medical treatment.

Through ChildFund Korea, the donation will provide heating subsidies of 400,000 won each to the households of approximately 160 children nationwide. The funds donated to Make-A-Wish Korea will be used to grant the wishes of three children battling critical illnesses, as well as to support the group's Medical Outreach project, which delivers year-end gifts and programs to around 400 hospitalized patients.

“We hope this donation brings some warmth and comfort to children and their families during the year-end season,” said Mathias Busse, CEO of Porsche Korea. “We will continue to engage in meaningful social contribution activities that make a tangible difference in our society.”

Porsche Korea has been expanding its corporate social responsibility initiatives for children and youth in partnership with ChildFund Korea and Make-A-Wish Korea. Key programs include Porsche Dream Up, which supports talented children in various fields, Porsche Dream Playground, which builds indoor sports facilities, and ongoing wish-granting projects with Make-A-Wish Korea.