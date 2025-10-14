Porsche Korea said Tuesday it sold 8,345 vehicles in the third quarter, marking a 38.1 percent increase from a year earlier, driven by rising demand for electric models.

The strong performance contributed to the brand’s highest sales volume among overseas emerging markets, according to the company.

Globally, Porsche AG delivered 212,509 vehicles between January and September, with electric models accounting for 35.2 percent of total sales. Pure EVs made up 23.1 percent, while plug-in hybrids accounted for 12.1 percent. Although overall global deliveries declined year-on-year, the company said EV sales continued to underpin its electrification strategy.

In Korea, electric and plug-in hybrid models accounted for 4,956 units, or 59.4 percent of total sales. Pure electric models — led by the Taycan and the newly launched Macan Electric — made up 2,580 units, or 30.9 percent of the total. The Taycan and Macan Electric models accounted for 55.7 percent and 44.3 percent of local EV sales, respectively.

Mathias Becker, a member of Porsche AG’s executive board for sales and marketing, said the company maintained stable performance despite ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties. He added that Porsche has established a flexible product strategy to respond to diverse customer needs and the slower pace of global electrification.

“Although we expect a challenging market environment ahead, we will continue to focus on managing supply and demand in line with our value-over-volume strategy,” he said.